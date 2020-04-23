Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

AAPL stock opened at $275.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

