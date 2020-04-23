Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hendershot Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.2% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.63. 3,551,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,420,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.14.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

