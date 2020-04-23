Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Marco Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.1% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $276.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

