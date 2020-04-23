Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $276.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

