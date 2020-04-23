Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.14.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $276.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

