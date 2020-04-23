Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,420,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

