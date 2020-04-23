ARAW Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $11,230.23 and $9.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.09 or 0.04465955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013352 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003198 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.