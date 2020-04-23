Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Ardagh Group reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ardagh Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $257.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

