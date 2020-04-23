Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to post sales of $66.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.65 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $57.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $376.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.36 million to $385.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $469.85 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $489.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.02 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of ARLO opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $177.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

