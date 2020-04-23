Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

ARW stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 430,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,545. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $0. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

