Artis Turba Market Capitalization Hits $144,208.06 (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Artis Turba has a total market capitalization of $144,208.06 and approximately $4,116.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Artis Turba has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,630,008 tokens. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artis Turba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artis Turba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

