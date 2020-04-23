ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,767 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of ASGN worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 17.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 145,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of ASGN to $51.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.77. 314,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,074. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

