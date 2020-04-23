ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.30% of ASGN worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ASGN by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 938.7% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASGN traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

