ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $108.00 on Thursday. ASM International has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.17.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $443.51 million for the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

