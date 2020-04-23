Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.37–0.22 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.97%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.01. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.