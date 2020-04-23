Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given New GBX 2,330 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,020 ($39.73) to GBX 2,330 ($30.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,523.08 ($33.19).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,885.50 ($24.80) on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,890.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,340.46.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 61.80 ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 61.20 ($0.81) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated British Foods will post 14927.9504428 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

