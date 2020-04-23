Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Insider Mark Wilson Sells 216,988 Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £60,756.64 ($79,921.92).

AML stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 52.20 ($0.69). The stock had a trading volume of 14,130,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 396.27. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65). The stock has a market cap of $607.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon decreased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (down from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 533.69 ($7.02).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

