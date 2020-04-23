AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,600 ($113.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,475 ($98.33) to GBX 7,575 ($99.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,960.59 ($104.72).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,069 ($106.14) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,095.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,335.46. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

