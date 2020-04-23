Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $468.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.51. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,881 shares in the company, valued at $765,649.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $130,907. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

