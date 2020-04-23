ATLANT (ATL) Price Tops $0.0214 on Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 68% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $65.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, OKEx and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02603391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00214992 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

