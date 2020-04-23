Atomera (ATOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,495.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.04%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, analysts expect Atomera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Atomera has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Francis Laurencio sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $28,965.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

