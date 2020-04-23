AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

