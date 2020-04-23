AT&T (NYSE:T) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 312,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

