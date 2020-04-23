AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $38.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,174,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,768,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

