Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,456,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

WM opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average of $112.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

