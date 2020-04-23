Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $179.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

ADSK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.55. 1,582,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.83. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 182.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

