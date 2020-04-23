Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Avista stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. Avista has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,884.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Avista by 31,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avista by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

