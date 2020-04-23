Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Avnet worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avnet by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.30. 480,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

