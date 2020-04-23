AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given New $5.90 Price Target at B. Riley

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $5.40 to $5.90 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

AXTI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Get AXT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 428,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,250. The company has a market cap of $152.28 million, a PE ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.48. AXT has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 4.11.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter worth $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AXT by 703.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 437,639 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.