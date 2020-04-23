B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.57). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMC. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.52.

Shares of AMC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,653. The company has a market cap of $338.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

