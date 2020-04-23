B. Riley Cuts Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Price Target to $20.00

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.27% from the stock’s current price.

JCAP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of JCAP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. 157,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Jernigan Capital has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $62,692 and sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 88,385 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

