B2Gold Corp. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.94.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$7.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.06. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$414.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$4,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,321,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,233,295.65. Also, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 16,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.38, for a total transaction of C$104,556.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$782,939.25. Insiders have sold 1,572,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,267 in the last three months.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

