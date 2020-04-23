Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Lowered to $14.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cfra from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.02.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,171,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,813. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Beattie purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,645.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $432,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $12,597,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $2,475,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $7,114,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $3,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.