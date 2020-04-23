Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.02.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 9,171,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,870,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. Also, Director William G. Beattie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,114,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,949,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

