Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315 ($4.14).

Shares of BBY traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 242 ($3.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.21. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

