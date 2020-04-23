Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,829 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 33.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $286.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

