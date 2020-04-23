Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

