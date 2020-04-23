Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,077 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after purchasing an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,670,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $54.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

