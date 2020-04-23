Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,726,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,626,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

