Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Nike by 452.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Nike by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 5.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Nike by 3.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $88.77 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

