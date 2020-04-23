Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $598,687,000 after acquiring an additional 491,399 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

