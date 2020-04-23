Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 103,190 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,190 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $63,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

VEA opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

