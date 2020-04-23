Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 4,922 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,551,158.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

