Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 6,892 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $100,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $280.06 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.38 and a 200 day moving average of $305.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

