Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 628,022 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 628,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

