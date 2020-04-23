Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

