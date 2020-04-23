Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after buying an additional 146,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,936,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $275.05 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

