Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 6,714 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

