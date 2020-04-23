BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.77.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BANF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,911. BancFirst has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 28.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,163,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,163,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael S. Samis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,440 shares of company stock worth $619,939 over the last three months. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

