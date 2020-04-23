Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 206.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 43.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 38.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

BMA opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $77.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.01. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

